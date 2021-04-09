Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited movie The Big Bull released yesterday, and the response was kinda mixed. Right after the trailer was released, the film was compared to the already released web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, which was obvious. Fans were curious to know that how better or worse is Ajay Devgn produced the movie as compared to the Hansal Mehta directorial web series? Well, there were few fans who slammed the actor on Twitter for his acting, and his reply was epic as always.

Abhishek has replied to those fans in his customary style, and we bet you would want to read that. Keep scrolling further to know more about this Twitter banter.

After watching The Big Bull, a Twitter user described his ‘so-called acting’ as ‘third rate’. On Thursday, one person commented, “As usual @juniorbachchan doesn’t disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull. @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles.” Abhishek Bachchan immediately took to Twitter and, in a witty way, replied to the user.

Abhishek Bachchan responded, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film.” Check out the tweet below:

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

We think that actor must already have been prepared to face the comparisons and backlash, especially after the web show did so well and fans loved it. Maybe that is why Abhishek had been insisting in interviews leading up to The Big Bull’s release that his film is not at all like Scam 1992.

Well, did you happen to watch Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull yet? If yes, then what would you like to say about his acting? And do you agree with that Twitter user? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

