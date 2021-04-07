The Big Bull is set to release tomorrow and is unarguably one of the most hyped arrivals on the OTT medium in 2021. Though there have been a few straight-to-OTT releases in the year so far, these have primarily been films that were made for this platform. However, The Big Bull was designed as a theatrical release and with the advent of pandemic last year, it was earmarked for digital arrival at Disney+Hotstar. The other Bollywood films which went through the same route are The Girl On The Train and Pagglait, both on Netflix, and by the look of things, the Abhishek Bachchan starrer should open bigger than these. In fact, it should also find more eyeballs than the actor’s own Ludo which had released last year and again on the same platform.

The film is coming across as a stylish dramatic affair by director Kookie Gulati and as a producer, Ajay Devgn has backed it up to the fullest too along with Anand Gandhi. Moreover, the kind of reach that Disney+Hotstar has due to its captive subscriber base should further aid the film in gaining huge eyeballs on its arrival. Furthermore, IPL also begins this weekend and that would in any case divert a lot of audience attention towards the OTT platform. With the ads of The Big Bull set to play right through the tournament, one can expect added viewing of the film on a sustained basis.

From the opening perspective, the only straight-to-OTT release of 2021 that The Big Bull would be competing with is Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 2. The film had a good hype going for it and then benefitted tremendously from an out and out positive feedback. That said, it was a regional film and with The Big Bull being designed as a pan-India film, it would be interesting to see whether its numbers turn out to be even bigger.

