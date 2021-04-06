Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan was pregnant with her second child, fans were excited to welcome Taimur Ali Khan’s younger sibling. After she delivered, the excitement rose further, and there were only two questions in everyone’s minds as to how the baby boy looks and what will be his name? Until now, neither of the two questions has been answered, but it looks like daddy Randhir Kapoor may have accidentally revealed the picture of the newborn.

Randhir made a post on Instagram recently, and while it was later deleted, the picture went absolutely viral. In the post, he shared a picture collage of two babies. He then went on to immediately delete the picture. Fans wondered if one of the pictures in the collage was that of Saif and Kareena’s second baby boy.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes to keep their little munchkin hidden from the world for a little longer. But, it looks like Randhir Kapoor is in a hurry to introduce him to the world. Maybe, that is why he accidentally did so.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dad Randhir Kapoor shared a picture collage of two baby boys. The one on the left appeared to be Taimur from back when he was an infant. It was the picture on the right that fans assumed was Kareena and Saif’s second child. The kid on the left was seen dressed in a light-blue coloured tee, and he had an adorable grumpy expression on his face.

While the picture was deleted later, several screenshots of the post was being circulated on social media, and fans were curious to find out whether the baby was Kareena and Saif’s second son.

If Kareena Kapoor Khan’s PR team is to be believed, then the picture which is being circulated is fake. Guess fans will have to wait a little longer to see their child. But, one thing that is bothering us is why Randhir Kapoor had to delete those pictures if they were fake? What do you think? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

