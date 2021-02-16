Nora Fatehi has been in the noise for multiple reasons. Currently, her collaboration with T-Series music video Chorr Denge has been grabbing eyeballs. The actress will be next seen on the big screens in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Apart from that, it was her remark on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan that created a storm on the internet.

For the unversed, Nora appeared on Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted chat show a while ago. She went all praises for Taimur and even expressed her desire to tie the knot with him. When Bebo said that he is too young, Fatehi mentioned that she would wait for him to grow up.

Social media had been flooded with memes and jokes about the same. The statement went viral in no time. However, Nora Fatehi is now opening up about the same. The Bharat actress claims her statement was blown out of proportion.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Nora Fatehi clarified, “This is hilarious. In my culture, when a baby is that cute, we do make a joke about it. I was trying to do the same since he is so, so cute but things were blown out of proportion.”

The actress was indulged in a fun session where she read some YouTube comments of her music video Chorr Denge. Some of the comments read stuff like, “Taimur is going to be in depression after watching the music video.”

Nora Fatehi even added, “Now that I am Taimur’s wife-to-be, I want to tell him that please take notes from ‘Chhor Denge’ and behave!”

What is your take on Nora’s latest statement? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

