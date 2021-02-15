The line between the South film industries and Hindi film industry has been diminishing in the last decade. Several south films have been remade in Hindi films which catapulted into box office success. One of the prominent directors is Priyadarshan who remade several south films in Hindi with Akshay Kumar which were box office success.

Advertisement

The filmmaker has also directed several south films with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Recently, the 60-year-old actor conducted a ask me anything session on Twitter where a fan asked when he would collaborate with Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

During the ask me anything session, a fan asked Mohanlal when will he work with Akshay Kumar directed by Priyadarshan. Answering the question by the fan, Mohanlal wrote, “Let it happen,” expressing an interest in doing a project with the Hindi film superstar. Take a look at the Twitter interaction below:

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have worked in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala. On the other hand, the filmmaker has worked with Mohanlal in several films right from the 1980s. Now the two have once again collaborated for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, which is an upcoming Indian Malayalam-language historical war film.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is now gearing for his action film Sooryavanshi directed by Rohit Shetty. The film will also have cameos by Ajay Devgn aka Singham and Ranveer Singh aka Simmba for a brief sequence.

Rohit Shetty’s film is finally releasing in theatres on April 9 after a prolonged delay due to coronavirus pandemic. It’s also worth noting that the film will be released only on single screens and non-national multiplexes. Reports also indicate that the film will also be released on OTT platform simultaneously, however, no official confirmation has been made yet.

What do you think about Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal collaborating for Priyadarshan’s film? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Aamir Khan’s Son Junaid Khan’s Debut Film Maharaja To Kickstart Today, Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube