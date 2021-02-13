Richa Chadha is known for speaking whatever is in her mind about everything under the sun. She never shies away from giving her voice to something that she feels important and we have often seen her going all out while giving political opinions.

For the same reason, Richa Chadha has often been trolled on Twitter. But what has come up lately looks like something never seen before. The actress has complained that the microblogging site is not letting everyone follow her.

“Guess what … @Twitter is stopping certain people from following me. Why though?” she wrote while sharing a screenshot.

Guess what … @Twitter is stopping certain people from following me. Why though? pic.twitter.com/QOFiVTivmt — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 13, 2021

A lot of fans reacted to Richa Chadha’s tweet and confirmed that they are not able to follow her. “Same here, pending last 18 months..” tweeted @aaminsaiyed

Same here,pending last 18 months.. pic.twitter.com/LLrjYZI2rP — amin saiyed (@aaminsaiyed) February 13, 2021

“Mam I thought it needs your approval” commented @Bajaj17Nitish

Some fans like @jainnimit also had their own hilarious take. “Because your new profile pic & tweets are (lit) and Twitter is so sure that if they allow everyone to follow you this will happen

Because your new profile pic & tweets are 🔥🔥 and Twitter is so sure that if they allow everyone to follow you this will happen 👇 pic.twitter.com/UuLSr9KFJj — Nimit Jain (@jainnimit) February 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on the same?

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Bollywood movie Madam Chief Minister and Kunal Kohli’s Lahore Confidential. Talking about the film, the director earlier said that his upcoming romantic spy thriller Lahore Confidential is narrated from the point of a woman, which makes it an unconventional film.

“The main thing different about Lahore Confidential is the fact that it is from the point of view of a woman and it places a woman equally at the centre of the stage,” Kohli said.

“(It is) the stage of a job, stage of a spy, a stage of equal rights, a stage of everything where finally women are at par, and every step of the way,” Kunal Kohli added.

Lahore Confidential is streaming on Zee5 since Feb 4.

Talking about Madam Chief Minister, according to the reports Subhash Kapoor chose to go with Richa Chadha instead of Katrina Kaif in the film.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below.

