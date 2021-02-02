Filmmaker Kunal Kohli says his upcoming romantic spy thriller Lahore Confidential is narrated from the point of a woman, which makes it an unconventional film.

Advertisement

“The main thing different about Lahore Confidential is the fact that it is from the point of view of a woman and it places a woman equally at the centre of the stage,” Kohli said.

Advertisement

“(It is) the stage of a job, stage of a spy, a stage of equal rights, a stage of everything where finally women are at par, and every step of the way,” Kunal Kohli added.

Lahore Confidential revolves around an Indian woman who, amidst her mundane routine and love for Urdu literature, finds herself on intelligence duty in Pakistan. Kunal Kohli’s film is based in Pakistan and mixes a sense of patriotism and thrills with old school romance.

The film features Richa Chadha and Karishma Tanna and will premiere on Zee5 film on February 4.

Talking about Richa Chadha, according to the reports coming in, Subhash Kapoor chose to go with Richa Chadha instead of Katrina Kaif in ‘Madam Chief Minister’. The trailer of Richa’s upcoming film is making headlines lately and for all the good reasons. Her performance in the film looks extraordinary like always. But, now we are excited to see her in Kunal Kohli’s Lahore Confidential.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut On Mumbai Court’s Summon In Javed Akhtar Row: “Geedaron Ka Ek Jhund Aur Ek Sherni”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube