Actress Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared the benefits of pilates over gymming. She feels pilates can be better for the muscles. However, Sunil Grover has a whole new take and it is leaving us in splits!

It all began as Katrina shared a video on Instagram where she is seen practising pilates under the guidance of her trainer, focusing on her left leg.

“I usually prefer gym, but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work though Pilates as well — @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me though focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions,” Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram.

Commenting on Katrina Kaif shared post, fans showered the actress with their love and appreciation calling her “fitness queen” and “fitness icon”. However, Sunil Grover made us crack up.

“The trendsetter of fitness among women in Bollywood,” commented a user.

“India’s number one female fitness icon and inspiration,” wrote another user.

But Sunil Grover being Sunil Grover, commented, “Humne kick wala scooter start karte hue bahut kiya hai same workout.”

Isn’t he hilarious? Well, that’s nothing new though!

Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover have worked together in Salman Khan starter Bharat.

Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama Sooryavanshi. The actress also features in the forthcoming horror comedy film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

