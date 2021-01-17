There’s an unparalleled excitement among fans for the release of upcoming Bollywood biggies Sooryavanshi & ’83. After both films were postponed due to pandemic, there has been an ever increasing anxiety among exhibitors and also fans who can’t wait for it to hit the cinemas asap.

Earlier it was expected that Sooryavanshi might release on Diwali 2020 and ’83 may come on Christmas but due to the re-opening of theatres in India getting late and on top of that the 50% restriction, the films were again postponed. Producer Shibasish Sarkar has time and again said that he will release both films when it will be the best time. He also said that the team is planning to release one of the two films in the last week of March.

Now there’s an update as it’s almost the time when the makers of Sooryavanshi and ’83 will announce the release date of upcoming major films. Talking about the same Shibasish told Bollywood Hungama, “It’s a decision which the directors, actors and we producers (of Sooryavanshi and ’83) have to take. I have not met them in the last 10-15 days. I aspire to bring at least one big film in the last week of March.”

When asked about the time when they are planning to announce the release date, he said, “For me to say that when we’ll make the announcement of the release dates of Sooryavanshi and ’83 is wrong as I have not even met the stakeholders. But definitely, we plan to make the decision soon, in a week or 10 days.” He adds, “We’ll conclude the discussion soon. There’s no other big film on the horizon seeking a release in the next two months. Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai (starring Salman Khan), of course, is scheduled for Eid.”

Shibasish Sarkar is also motivated by the amazing performance of South films Master & Krack. “The thunderous opening of Master will give a lot of confidence to a lot of filmmakers. Not just Master, but even the performance of Krack (Telugu film starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan) has been quite motivating for Hindi film producers, especially for those who have been sitting on the fence and who have been not sure whether or not to release their films. All credit goes to the makers of these films who bit the bullet and took the plunge. Apart from these two, a few more films have also been released in Tamil and Telugu.”

