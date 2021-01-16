Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Her due date is March and the actress is currently focusing on finishing her pending projects along with working on her new abode which is enormous and has a personal space for Taimur.

Kareena and Saif currently stay in Bandra in Fortune Heights and are now moving out of their apartment to a new one in Satguru Sharan which is just next door in Bandra.

Dashini Shah who happens to be the interior designer for Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s new abode spilled the beans on the interior of the new house. Talking to ETimes, “Saif and Kareena’s new house is an extension of sorts of the old one. They had become extremely comfortable with their house in Fortune Heights; they just didn’t want to move out,” she said.

Further talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s new house, Shah said, “So, the new house, which they should be moving into shortly, has a feel of the old pad but it also meets their new set of requirements with their second baby on the way. It has a beautiful new nursery for the baby, and Taimur’s own space as he’s growing up. It’s a lot larger than their old house; it’s more spacious with beautiful terraces, a swimming pool, outdoor areas, and open spaces that have been landscaped. It has room for everyone.”

Now, we all know that Saifeena loves luxury and they wanted the same vibe in their new house as their old one. Dashini Shah revealed, “They like their spaces to feel like their travel diaries. Everything that they have at home is something they have collected over time, and it has a memory or a story attached to it. Like, they love England, they like the colonial-classic style of decor. They also don’t like anything that’s loud. Like their Fortune Heights’ home, even their new house has a library, artworks, antiques, candles, a certain kind of furniture.”

Dashini is the same interior designer who designed Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beautiful house in Fortune Heights. Talking about the same, she said, “We go back a long time. They moved in after I completed the work on the house in Fortune Heights. It was great for the two of them. After Taimur was born, we made sure he has a nursery at home and his own little space. With their second baby on the way, we just pulled all stops and ensured that we wrap up everything in time for them to move into their new house.”

Dashini Shah also revealed that not only their own house here in Mumbai but Bebo was also equally involved in the refurbishment of the Pataudi Palace. “Kareena has been hugely involved with the new house’s decor. Even with the progressing pregnancy, she continues to step out, check out the stuff, pick up things that she likes for the place. The house is almost ready to welcome the family in,” she said.

“The palace has a 100-year-history. But even there, you will find everything that defines Saif and Kareena’s taste. Books, art, antiques, black and white tiles, the gorgeous fireplaces,” Dashini Shah concluded.

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s new abode and it’s interior? Tell us in the comments below.

