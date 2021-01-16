Just yesterday, the news that Bollywood critic Rajeev Masand had quit journalism to join Karan Johar’s Dharma Cornerstone Agency as COO made the headline. Now, actress Kangana Ranaut – who is pretty vocal about her though of matters pertaining to the nation and industry – has shared her thoughts on the new appointment. Scroll down to know what she said.

Ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June last year, Kangana has been targeting KJo and others in the industry for their discriminatory behaviour towards outsiders. While reacting to Rajeev’s new appointment, the Manikarnika actress said that the film industry needs more strict laws.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut shared the news and bashed Karan Johar and Rajeev Masand. She tweeted, “Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Shushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJO minion. Good, he left journo facade and joined KJO officially.”

In the following tweet, Kangana Ranaut added, “This is how movie mafia hijacks key people in every place, agents/critics/journalists/distributors/award jury they plant their minions in your personal life to ruin you from every angle, they ban you n ruin your image, many succumb few survive. Need strict laws in the movie industry.”

Talking about Dharma Cornerstone Agency, in December last year, Karan Johar announced the talent management venture in partnership with Bunty Sajdeh. Talking about Rajeev Masand joining the team, a source had told Bollywood Hungama, “Karan and other top authorities at Dharma believe that he’ll be the right person for the job and help them in scouting fresh talent and managing them.”

Do you agree with Kangana Ranaut and her comments on how the entertainment industry is hijacked? Let us know in the comments.

On the professional front, Kangana recently announced the second instalment of the Manikarnika franchise. Titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, sources close to the development revealed that the film would be bigger and mounted on an international scale. For the unversed, Didda was the Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. She suffered polio in one leg but is regarded as one of the greatest warriors.

