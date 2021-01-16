Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who won us over with his sweet looks, hot abs and innocent smile, turns a year older today. The actor, who was part of films like Student of the Year, Ek Villain, Ittefaq, Aiyarry and more, turns 36 today and we are celebrating it.

But we aren’t doing so by just watching his films or dancing to songs in which he features (many of which have famous hood steps). We are celebrating Sid’s b’day by being you some trivia about the actor.

From making his debut on the small screen before Bollywood and being offered another project before Student Of The Year, here’s a list of some unknown facts about Sidharth Malhotra.

He Played For The Delhi Hurricanes Rugby Team

Sidharth Malhotra is a fitness freak, and his washboard abs and fit body are proof of it. One of the main reasons behind his top-class physic is sports. The actor has a keen interest in sports, especially basketball and rugby. In fact, the actor was even part of the Delhi Hurricanes rugby team. Isn’t that amazing!

He Gained 7-8 Kilos For Brothers

During the last 10 months, we have either been gaining loads of kilo or shedding them because of stress – but actors don’t have that liberty. For his fourth film Brothers (2015), Sidharth Malhotra went all into ace the look of his character, wrestler Monty Fernandez. The actor is said to have gained 7-8 kgs in a matter of months. Well, if you have to face off Akshay Kumar, you have to be the best.

He Is A Certified Scuba Diver

Many have difficulty staying underwater for a long time, so becomes a scuba diver is a far-fetched dream. But not for the Ek Villain actor. Sidharth Malhotra doesn’t just love the oceans; he is a certified scuba diver. Check out his Insta, and you will know what I mean! He began the year by literally diving into it!

He Was Supposed To Star In Fashion

We all know the worldwide fame Sidharth Malhotra earned by starring alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in Student Of The Year(2012). But did you know he was to make his Bollywood debut close to four years before that? Well, the actor, who had made a name for himself in the modelling world long before films, was meant to be part of the Priyanka Chopra starrer Fashion (2008). But his contract with Gladrags kept him from taking it up.

He Was Part Of The TV Show Dharti Ka Veer Yodha – Prithviraj Chauhan

Not everyone knows that Sidharth Malhotra made his small screen (TV) appearance years before making his Bollywood debut. This is true. It has been reported that Sid essayed the character of Jaichand on the Star Plus historical drama, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha – Prithviraj Chauhan. He was part of the Rajat Tokas starrer in 2006.

Happy Birthday, Sidharth Malhotra.

