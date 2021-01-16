Arnab Goswami has been surrounded by controversy for a long-time. The news anchor has now found him in one again, and this time it is bigger. His WhatsApp chats with the Ex-BARC CEO got leaked and they have a lot to reveal. Not just that, a new chat screenshot that has gone viral on the Internet has a few more names to add. In the said chat, Arnab has alleged that Kangana Ranaut has erotomania and is s*xually possessed with Hrithik Roshan. Read on to know more about this update.

For the unversed, Arnab Goswami has been a prime suspect of the TRP scam and his news channel has also been on the radar. Not just that, he has been through rounds of questioning too. In the wake of the same are these chats that have way too many shocking things about the anchor to offer if true. As per reports, a 500 pager document with all the chats has gone viral.

Now if the latest goss available on the Internet is to go by, Arnab Goswami in his chats has also mentioned Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut. These chats are in reference to the times when the two actors were in a feud over their alleged affair that ended on a bad note. As per a screenshot shared by Alt News founder Mohammed Zubair, Arnab is claiming that Kangana is an erotomaniac.

The chats seem from the time Arnab Goswami interviewed Hrithik Roshan in an hour-long interview where he openly spoke about Kangana’s allegation. The man on the other side wants to know what the Krrish actor told the anchor off camera. The man says, “I think Hrithik is dumb and Kangana is schizophrenic.” To which Goswami replies, “ssys she has eroto mania.”

When the person asks as to what erotomania means, Arnab says, “that she is s*xually possessed with him.” Both then discuss how Kangana has been vocal and Hrithik has been silent. At a point the man also says Kangana Ranaut’s is finished and Arnab Goswami accepts that she has crossed the line. Read the chat below.

Arnab on Kangana and Hrithik. 🔥😱 “Seriously she has erotomania”

“What’s that?”

“that she is sexually possessed with him”#ArnabGoswami #ArnabGate pic.twitter.com/Jxh6hyK3XS — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 15, 2021

The chats are all over social media. Arnab Goswami has not yet defended himself in the row. Stick to Koimoi for more.

