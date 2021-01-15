Hrithik Roshan 'high on love' as 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' turns 21

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan treated his fans with a beautiful video featuring him with his two sons on Thursday, which marks 21 years of the release of his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Advertisement

In the video he shared on Instagram, Hrithik is seen enjoying a bicycle ride with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

Advertisement

Hrithik captioned the video using the hashtag “#daddycool”. As the trio enjoys their ride in an undisclosed destination, the words “High on love” appear on screen.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thursday marks 21 years of the release of Hrithik’s debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a blockbuster that would establish his stature as a superstar. The Rakesh Roshan directorial also marked the debut of actress Ameesha Patel.

Hrithik’s new film Fighter was announced on his birthday this year, on January 10. The film co-stars Deepika Padukone and is directed by Siddharth Anand, who helmed Hrithik’s 2019 blockbuster War.

Must Read: When Rakhi Sawant Said ‘Mai Bahut Jaldi P*rn Star Banne Wali Hu’ Because Aamir Khan Promoted Sunny Leone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube