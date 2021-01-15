Guru Randhawa launched his new song Mehendi wale haath on Thursday, and the video features the singer with Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi.

The song is written by Sayeed Quadri and composed by Bekhayali creators Sachet-Parampara.

“‘Mehendi wale haath’ will be the beginning of a new journey for me. This song is something different than my previous music, and that is what attracted me to it. I was more than happy to feature in the video, where I could be myself and in my small way show the love I have for my country,” said Guru Randhawa.

In the video, Guru Randhawa plays a Punjabi man who is an Indian Army soldier.

Said Sanjana: “For me, it was the beautiful message of the song that made an instant yes. Guru Randhawa has been a wonderful co-star. He is a dear friend, and an artiste I’ve always admired.”

The composer duo of Sachet-Parampara added: “Music is a pure form of emotions. In our songs, we have always tried to bring out human emotions, especially love, in the most unadulterated form. With a song like ‘Mehendi wale haath’ we are lucky everything came together beautifully.”

