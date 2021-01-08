Sanjana Sanghi struck the right chords with her acting chops in her debut Dil Bechara alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput. She seemed natural all throughout the film. But that’s all about her first appearance as a lead. In her teenage years, she was a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar.

For the unversed, Sanjana played the character of Mandy in Imtiaz Ali’s cult film. Recently, she expressed her views on working in a film that features RK, who is known for slipping into a character’s skin quite effortlessly. The Dil Bechara actor has beautifully described the experience as magic.

While speaking to Times Of India, Sanjana Sanghi lauded Ranbir Kapoor and his breakthrough performance in Rockstar. She said, “He is the first actor I worked with. I look up to him as I have learned so much from him. To me, he, in a way, defines what an artist is. The biased person in me loves his character Jordan in Rockstar. I have seen the magic unfolding in front of my eyes. It was a mystical experience to see him transform into this character.”

Not just Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjana Sanghi reveals of being heavily influenced by Anushka Sharma too. The newbie said, “I am an interview junkie. I love watching interviews and thinking about how and why someone must have said something. One of the actresses who I have closely followed is Anushka Sharma. I have always looked up to her. She does what she thinks is right for her, even in the way she handles her production company. She is inspiring in a big way.”

“I am from Delhi and I know what it is to play a Dilliwali. Anushka captured those nuances well in the film, Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Not once did I feel that she is not from Delhi and that she has spent most of her growing up years in Bengaluru. After that film, I keep track of everything she did,” she added.

With such a source of inspiration, no wonder if we see Sanjana delivering a breakthrough performance very soon.

