Janhvi Kapoor Takes A Home Loan Worth 23 Crores For Her 39 Crores Juhu Triplex?

Janhvi Kapoor is currently a lot in the news, all for personal reasons. All eyes have been on her sudden bonding with Kartik Aaryan. The duo was first seen celebrating the New Year at Manish Malhotra’s place. They even travelled to Goa together and reportedly even went to the gym together yesterday. But what is grabbing our eyeball amidst it all is her 39 crores Juhu property. There’s a latest update and below is all the scoop you need.

Janhvi has bought a triplex, located at JVPD Scheme (Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme). “The flats are spread on the 14th, 15th and 16th floor of the building named Araya Building. The carpet area of the flat as per the documents accessed by SquareFeatIndia is 3,456 area,” read a report.

Now, as per a recent report, Janhvi Kapoor has taken a home loan worth 23 crores for the purchase. The deal of the triplex property was signed on 7th December. The Dhadak actress took a home loan on 10th December. She also paid a stamp duty of 78 lakhs.

Janhvi Kapoor’s property is a part of the Hatkesh CHSL Cooperative Society at JVPD. We’re sure glad to see the actress flying high. She’s surely making a move towards being independent and fans are elated.

Meanwhile, Ali Abbas Zafar recently revealed that starring Janhvi in his Mr India trilogy will surely make Boney Kapoor happy. As fans know, the original starred Srivedi alongside Anil Kapoor and was a major success.

There obviously could be no one better than siblings Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor taking the legacy forward. However, Ali Abbas Zafar has maintained that they haven’t thought of the casting yet.

Talking about Mr India trilogy in a conversation with TOI, Ali shared, “It will be a collaboration between Boney Kapoor and Zee. We shall be shooting in India and abroad as well. A large part of it will be on the sets as it will be very heavy on special effects. But, it has got nothing to do with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India; it’s a new sci-fi film, with a big budget and high production values. We want to create characters like the Avengers. This Mr India will be of international standards.”

