AK vs AK featuring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap has attained its goal of reaching a wide audience base. It’s been watched globally, in all corners. This largely speaks how content doesn’t have any barrier of the language or the origin of the country.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the Netflix exclusive film released on 24th December 2020. It’s first of its kind of cinema in Indian history. The black comedy has fetched extremely positive reviews from critics as well as viewers. Thanks to the mouth publicity and social media love, the film is on a record-breaking spree.

According to Netflix, AK vs AK has been watched in 40 countries till now, and that too with a membership. Not just that, the film is also is getting consistently featured in the top 10 films in 10 countries on the streaming platform. Now, that’s really some serious record in a web world.

Meanwhile, AK vs AK features Anil Kapoor’s kids- Harsh Vardhan and Sonam Kapoor. It even features his brother Boney Kapoor. But everyone has one question in mind, where’s his wife Sunita. Her absence has bothered everyone and fans wanted to know the reason behind the same.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Anil Kapoor said that Sunita was included in an earlier draft of the script, but decided to opt-out of the project to honour a decision that she had made a long time ago.

Anil Kapoor told Scroll, “Initially, Sunita was supposed to do it. The character had to be someone who calls the shots in the house. But she doesn’t want to talk to the press from the very first day; she has made her own decisions, she said I cannot be part of this journey.”

Previously, in an interview with Film Companion, Anurag joked that while nothing was out of bounds as far as personal attacks against each other go, the only place they weren’t allowed to enter was ‘Sunita’s bedroom’.

