AK vs AK is finally streaming on Netflix and it seems it’s a Merry Christmas for the subscribers and fans of Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap. As far as the reviews and reactions on Twitter are concerned, people are totally in love with the film.

Advertisement

AK vs AK belongs to meta cinema. It’s a concept which hasn’t been attempted much in India and director Vikrant Motwane along with his cast and crew has totally nailed it. Netizens are awestruck with the way the film has been executed, its camerawork and unique storyline. Take a look at the reactions and reviews below:

#AKvsAK has to have one of the most brilliantly written screenplays I’ve seen in a long time. Please watch it. It’s not often that you get a brilliant original product from Indian cinema. @AnilKapoor nailed it 👏👏 I liked your acting’s as well @HarshKapoor_ @anuragkashyap72 👌🏻 — shema kuppusamy (@shema1993) December 25, 2020 I think I have downloaded the wrong #AKvsAK movie pic.twitter.com/k0Tf7rVMRx — Atharva Gupte (@GupteAtharva) December 25, 2020 Advertisement

Recently Netflix India came up with a super interesting video featuring Anurag Kashyap along with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi & Ashish Shakya. Titled Anil Kapoor Diss Track, the song mocks the actor and claims Kashyap to be the superior AK. It says, “AK sirf ek hai baaki sare fake hain”

The diss track starts with a conversation between the four. As Tanmay, Rohan & Ashish take digs on Anurag Kashyap by calling him names like, “Bombay Velvet ka director”, “RGV ka intern” and “Sasta Scorsese”, the filmmaker tells them they have to diss Anil Kapoor and not him. That’s when the fun begins and the 4 boys end up giving us 3 mins approx of super entertainment. This 3 minutes of entertainment can be extended too because the track is totally worth repeat viewings.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor who turned 64 recently is happy with the response he is getting for his performance in AK vs AK.

“Being loved for what you love doing is the greatest feeling ever! I am here because of the fans and their undying support without them we are nothing. And the appreciation AKvsAK is getting is so inspiring, I can’t even describe it,” he said.

Have you watched AK vs AK yet? What are your thoughts on the movie? Share with us in the comments section down below.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on AK vs AK.

Must Read: 11 Years Of 3 Idiots: R Madhavan Says, The Film “For Me Is The Visiting Card To Any Industry I Go To”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube