AK vs AK is finally streaming on Netflix and it seems it’s a Merry Christmas for the subscribers and fans of Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap. As far as the reviews and reactions on Twitter are concerned, people are totally in love with the film.
Advertisement
AK vs AK belongs to meta cinema. It’s a concept which hasn’t been attempted much in India and director Vikrant Motwane along with his cast and crew has totally nailed it. Netizens are awestruck with the way the film has been executed, its camerawork and unique storyline. Take a look at the reactions and reviews below:
#AKvsAK has to have one of the most brilliantly written screenplays I’ve seen in a long time. Please watch it. It’s not often that you get a brilliant original product from Indian cinema. @AnilKapoor nailed it 👏👏 I liked your acting’s as well @HarshKapoor_ @anuragkashyap72 👌🏻
— shema kuppusamy (@shema1993) December 25, 2020
I think I have downloaded the wrong #AKvsAK movie pic.twitter.com/k0Tf7rVMRx
— Atharva Gupte (@GupteAtharva) December 25, 2020
Advertisement
Trending
#AKvsAK HOLY MOTHER OF FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK!
What a great execution! One of the finest thriller films from India and will remain so for a v v v long timeeeeeeee!@AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72
Gon watch again! Bye!
— Mobin (@imobinnnnnnnnn) December 25, 2020
AK vs AK mind blowing movie !! Well done @VikramMotwane you are terrific director !! @AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72
— Ritu Tyagi (@RituTya86867976) December 25, 2020
#AKvsAK
What a mental ride!! Only a lunatic could’ve written this!
Brilliant! @anuragkashyap72
Cant begin to describe @AnilKapoor performance. Out of this world 🔥
— VD (@v2weets) December 25, 2020
FYFI Merry Christmas #AKvsAK Awestruck.
— Kunal (@KunalRajput8965) December 25, 2020
AK vs AK is not a extraordinary piece of cinema.
But, the fact that @VikramMotwane can experiment with this format and make A-listers like @AnilKapoor and @anuragkashyap72 part of it, is a testament to his versatility as a director.
Review: A Good Watch.
— Manas Tiwari (@manast10) December 25, 2020
Slow claps and hats off. Finally an incredible #bollywood movie in #2020 . #MustWatch what an amazing beginning of #MerryChristmas. I hope to watch it again in a real theater. @AnilKapoor & @anuragkashyap72 respect. @NetflixIndia #AKvsAK ⏱#CyberNight at #Chicago #Christmas pic.twitter.com/EDCpjsxX1b
— Rahul Avasthy (@rahuldutt1) December 25, 2020
Within 10 years @VikramMotwane has had such an amazing career and #AKvsAK adds another jewel in his already astonishing filmography crown#AKvsAK is sharp, crisp and has tons of dark humor. @AnilKapoor you were amazing & now @anuragkashyap72 you’re my second favorite director🙄
— Aishwarya (@AishIdiot) December 25, 2020
That dance scene as @anuragkashyap72 looks on in admiration in the crowd sealed it for me! This is was meta-meta! Definitely recommend watching #AKvsAK https://t.co/W6HiqL1d8i
— Harsha (@HGummagatta) December 25, 2020
I have to admit, #AKvsAK was truckloads of fun. It takes a very simple sentiment that is extremely personal to Indians and blows it up on screen – the sheer delight and entertainment factor of watching two guys beat each other up on a street.
And it works like a treat.
— Raaghav Ram (@idliwadachutney) December 25, 2020
#AKvsAK
Enjoyed it from start to end🤣
Really Something new and different.@AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane
— Drumil Ved (@Drumil_V) December 25, 2020
#AKvsAK
Enjoyed it from start to end🤣
Really Something new and different.@AnilKapoor @anuragkashyap72 @VikramMotwane
— Drumil Ved (@Drumil_V) December 25, 2020
#AKvsAK is an amazingly refreshing take on the art of moviemaking. @anuragkashyap72 has managed to give us a spectacular concept, and there is no denying that @AnilKapoor is an amazing actor.
— Ayush Mukherjee (@its_ayush_here) December 25, 2020
Recently Netflix India came up with a super interesting video featuring Anurag Kashyap along with comedians Tanmay Bhat, Rohan Joshi & Ashish Shakya. Titled Anil Kapoor Diss Track, the song mocks the actor and claims Kashyap to be the superior AK. It says, “AK sirf ek hai baaki sare fake hain”
The diss track starts with a conversation between the four. As Tanmay, Rohan & Ashish take digs on Anurag Kashyap by calling him names like, “Bombay Velvet ka director”, “RGV ka intern” and “Sasta Scorsese”, the filmmaker tells them they have to diss Anil Kapoor and not him. That’s when the fun begins and the 4 boys end up giving us 3 mins approx of super entertainment. This 3 minutes of entertainment can be extended too because the track is totally worth repeat viewings.
Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor who turned 64 recently is happy with the response he is getting for his performance in AK vs AK.
“Being loved for what you love doing is the greatest feeling ever! I am here because of the fans and their undying support without them we are nothing. And the appreciation AKvsAK is getting is so inspiring, I can’t even describe it,” he said.
Have you watched AK vs AK yet? What are your thoughts on the movie? Share with us in the comments section down below.
Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates on AK vs AK.
Must Read: 11 Years Of 3 Idiots: R Madhavan Says, The Film “For Me Is The Visiting Card To Any Industry I Go To”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube
Advertisement
Advertisement