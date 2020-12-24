Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: The OTT culture has taken a huge form in India in the past few years but this year things reached a whole new level. While cinemas were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and people had no option but to sit at home, OTT platforms came to everyone’s rescue.

Advertisement

All the major portals like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, ALTBalaji, Zee5, MX Player came up with really interesting content, and platforms like Voot Select & SonyLIV also created a place in the market successfully. While the count of web shows on these platforms was definitely more than the previous years, some Bollywood films also took the OTT route. In the absence of cinemas, these films reached the viewers through these digital giants. Even shows like Mirzapur 2 and Scam 1992 received a lot of love.

Advertisement

Koimoi respects and appreciates all the amazing web shows which entertained the audience this year. So, here we announce the nominations for Best Poster Of The Year (Web Series).

1) Mirzapur 2: Amazon Prime Video finally released the second season of its most awaited show this year. A poster is always the first thing which makers share with the viewers, and Mirzapur 2 hit a sixer on that perspective. Who can forget the waves M2 poster featuring Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) & Golu Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) created on social media?

The season 2 also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, Vijay Verma, Rasika Dugal and others. The posters featuring them also created a huge impact.

2) Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story: This show is streaming on SonyLIV and has been called the best Indian web show of all time. It introduced a brilliant actor like Pratik Gandhi to the Indian entertainment industry. While his performance as Harshad Mehta was brilliant, the posters were also classy.

3) Breathe: Into The Shadows: The Amazon Prime Video show had Abhishek Bachchan in lead and it was also marked his OTT debut. All the posters of the show featuring him along with other cast members like Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen managed to intrigue the audience.

4) Paatal Lok: Amazon Prime Video has really done a commendable task when it comes to entertaining people in 2020. No doubt, the OTT giant has 3 shows nominated in this category. The show which marked the debut of Anushka Sharma on OTT as a producer featured a list of talented stars like Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee, Ishwak Singh and others.

But the way, it portrayed Paatal Lok, Dharti Lok & Swarg Lok with its posters is really worth appreciating.

5) High: The MX Player show had names like Akshay Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Mrinmayee Godbole, Shweta Basu Prasad and others in the cast. The posters of the show were impactful and managed to create excitement around it.

Poll Below:

Polls Vote For Best Poster Of The Year (Web Series) Mirzapur 2

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story

Breathe: Into The Shadows

Paatal Lok

High View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: From Pankaj Tripathi’s Mirzapur 2 To Pratik Gandhi’s Scam 1992 – Vote For The Best Trailer (Web Series)

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube