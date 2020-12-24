Milind Soman is all set to play the role of a transgender in upcoming web-show Paurashpur. Named Boris, Soman’s look for the character has been loved by his fans. The show also stars talented artists like Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shaheer Sheikh, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi and Sahil Salathia.

In his recent interview, Milind opened up about his character and the show’s comparison with the classic period-drama show Game Of Thrones. He also reveals how he was offered the role of Annu Kapoor’s character, but he chose to be Boris.

In his chat with Pinkvilla, Milind Soman said, “This kind of personality, this kind of presence is something I have never explored before. Maybe this would be interesting.”

On what was his family’s reaction, Milind Soman added, “They loved it. I actually shared the first look with them and they absolutely loved. My mother loved it, my sisters loved, and my wife loves it.”

The model-turned-actor further adds, “Obviously there will be comparisons because of the period and the fantasy aspect of it. But, I think you can’t really compare it because Game of Thrones has evolved over so many years, almost or more than 20 years. The producers have tried to keep the characters and story arcs as far away from Game of Thrones as possible.”

Milind Soman was last seen in Four More Shots Please, which had also featured Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Gurbani in pivotal roles.

