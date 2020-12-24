Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are all set to get hitched on December 25. Reportedly, the two dated only a couple of months back and the news was confirmed by Ismail Darbar in September. The actress has been revealing pictures from the pre-wedding function.

Advertisement

As their big day is nearing, Gauahar and Zaid shared a moment on their Instagram account, showcasing their hand cast impression. The couple shared the picture with heartfelt thank you note for Bhavna Jasra, the artist behind this masterpiece.

Advertisement

Sharing the picture, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us #Myfathands hahaha , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands , hahah !” Take a look at the picture below:

Soon after the Bhavna Jasra also shared pictures of the couple as they were amidst the moulding session. She also mentioned in the caption that it was a pleasure for curating this gift for the soon-to-be-married couple. She wrote, “It was such a pleasure curating the best wedding gift for Gauahar & Zaid! Wishing these lovebirds a lifetime of love, laughter & happiness.” Check out the post below:

It’s also worth pointing out that Bhavna Jasra is a renowned artist who had cast hand impression of Deepika Padukone– Ranveer Singh, PM Narendra Modi, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, and few other famous personalities from the industry.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar will be getting married in a traditional nikkah ceremony on Friday. The Bigg Boss 7 winner shared pictures from her Chiksa ceremony which was held on December 21. The pair looked radiant during their pre-wedding festivities.

Here are some more pictures from the ceremony.:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She could be seen donning a graceful yellow blouse with sequined details and paired it up with a colourful skirt with traditional embroidery. She completed her look with a lacy netted yellow dupatta.

Zaid Darbar too looked dapper as he wore a yellow embroidered kurta with white pants. He completed his attire with yellow shades.

Must Read: Shakeela Box Office Prediction: Last Hindi Theatrical Release Of 2020, Bags Christmas Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube