Bigg Boss 14 is full of twists and turns this year. Many contestants got eliminated and then made a comeback. We also see many strong contestants from previous seasons int he house this year. In short, the makers are not leaving any stone unturned for better TRPs. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been playing the game really well. This season, we saw Rubina and Rahul Vaidya getting into way too many spats. Abhinav has also always reprimanded Rahul for his usage of words against Dilaik.

Advertisement

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 14, we see Rahul calling Abhinav Shukla ‘Nalla.’ Rubina’s sister, Jyotika Dilaik tweeted out in support of her brother-in-law, Abhinav Shukla.

Jyotika Dilaik took to Twitter and wrote, “Papu ko mumy ki yaad agai to ghar bhag gya to kis muh se dusro ko nalla bol rha hai!! (Papu missed his mother so he ran away from the house. On what basis is he calling others useless?)” Have a look at the tweet here.

Papu ko mumy ki yaad agai to ghar bhag gya to kis muh se dusro ko nalla bol rha hai!! — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDilaik) December 21, 2020 Advertisement

But Rahul Vaidya’s fans started trolling her instead. One user replied, “His mom is blessed to have a son like Rahul Vaidya I wish ap apne mom dad se dur rho…jab pata lgga….apki behan ke pas jo support system h…vo leke nahi aya tha….akele aya h …mrzi se gya mrzi se aya So it’s better to mind your language miss chunina 2 #ViewersDemandRahuI”

Jyotika Dilaik further praised brother-in-law and Bigg Boss 14 conrestant Abhinav Shukla for playing well. She wrote, “#AbhinavShukla has reached so far in the show that too in single go i mean ek bar bhi ghar se beghar nahi hue. #BigBoss14 itna easy to nahi hai ki koi bhi mazze mazze mai itni agy pahunch jae. Itna ghamand sahi nahi ki khud ko ap Raja smjho or dusro ko khak. (Not once was Abhinav thrown out of the house. Bigg Boss 14 is not an easy stint that one would just do nothing and reach so far. One should not be so boastful to think himself mighty and consider others to be ashes).”

#AbhinavShukla has reached so far in the show that too in single go i mean ek bar bhi ghar se beghar nahi hue.#BigBoss14 itna easy to nahi hai ki koi bhi mazze mazze mai itni agy pahunch jae.

Itna ghamand sahi nahi ki khud ko ap Raja smjho or dusro ko khak. — Jyotika Dilaik (@JyotikaDilaik) December 21, 2020

Well, what do you think about Jyotika Dilaik’s tweets for Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Rupal Patel Recreate Rasode Mein Kaun Tha From Saath Nibhaana Saathiya & It’ll Leave You In Splits Yet Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube