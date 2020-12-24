Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has turned into one of the classic shows over time. The show maybe 10-year-old now, but still remains relevant between the TV audiences. Thanks to Yashraj Mukhate and his hilarious twist to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha. It even led for the show to get a reboot and both Rupal Patel and Devoleena Bhattacharjee had been a part of it.

Star Plus seems to be planning a huge surprise for its massive fan base. Recently, we even saw Hina Khan slip into her famous character of Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Just not that, even Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel will be seen as the famous Ishita and Raman from Yeh Hai Mohabattein.

Also reviving their characters as Gopi and Kokila are Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel respectively. A glimpse from the upcoming event is now out and witnesses the duo indulged in a fun banter. They recreate the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as they perform on the stage.

The plan is to welcome 2021 in a grand mode. In a promo video shared by Star Plus, Devoleena Bhattacharjee performs a dance number. One could even see a dart with Rupal Patel aka Kokila Ben’s face on it.

The channel even teased fans with the caption that read, “Bahu ko ungliyon pe nachaane waali saas, khud bhi naachegi. Gopi aur Kokila aa rahi hain hansi aur masti ka maahaul banaane. Dekhiye #StarParivaarKaregaWelcome2021, 27 December raat 8 baje se, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par. @Devoleena_23 #sns2 #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2.”

Check out the video below:

Bahu ko ungliyon pe nachaane waali saas, khud bhi naachegi. Gopi aur Kokila aa rahi hain hansi aur masti ka maahaul banaane. Dekhiye #StarParivaarKaregaWelcome2021, 27 December raat 8 baje se, StarPlus aur Disney+ Hotstar par.@Devoleena_23 #sns2 #SaathNibhaanaSaathiya2 pic.twitter.com/VIpLwjAHQr — StarPlus (@StarPlus) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is currently witnessing a sequel with Sneha Jain, Anant Desai and Akanksha Juneja in lead. The show initially witnessed special appearance by Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rupal Patel, as well as, Mohammad Nazim.

