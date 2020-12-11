Divya Bhatnagar’s untimely demise has shaken the whole television industry. After her death, what made headlines was Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s accusations on her husband. Gagan allegedly had been mentally harassing and physically torturing the late actress. Not just that, brother Devashish too confirmed the accusations and revealed that they were planning to lodge a complaint against the accused.

Last evening, Gagan broke his silence and uploaded a video on social media mocking Devoleena for using Divya Bhatnagar’s death to muster publicity out of it.

Reacting to the same, Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to social media and uploaded pictures of Divya Bhatnagar’s assault and chats. The actress’s move was appreciated by many but several netizens trolled her as well.

One user commented, “Y do people stay Mum & silent when things are happening and after death pretend justice warrior with few tweets & video !! This isn’t first case that involves Devoleena, I remember she knew about Pratyusha banerjee as well.”

But Devoleena Bhattacharjee is not the one who will keep silent after hearing anything against her. She gave it back to the troll tweeting, “And who told you that i knew about pratyusha..I dint even know her personally. 2ndly dont you even dare to poke your nasty nose in this. Mind your own business..i hope you wont go thru the same my friend did & i wish U would definitely tell Ur frens & family if that happns anyway.”

Devoleena added, “I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose here…dont even dare..Dont push me to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru..Did you even know anything about it.?You idiots kya kha kar paida hote ho tum log.?? Akal naam ki cheez toh bhagwaan di nahi….”

And who told you that i knew about pratyusha..I dint even know her personally.2ndly dont you even dare to poke your nasty nose in this.Mind your own business..i hope you wont go thru the same my friend did & i wish U would definitely tell Ur frens & family if that happns anyway https://t.co/m8zPUZLxPc — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 10, 2020 I warn you all not to poke your dirty nose here…dont even dare..Dont push me to curse you with the same fate my friend had gone thru..Did you even know anything about it.?You idiots kya kha kar paida hote ho tum log.?? Akal naam ki cheez toh bhagwaan di nahi.. https://t.co/kJZjgb9244 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) December 10, 2020

What’s your take on the matter? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

