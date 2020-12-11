Ranveer Singh is nothing but a blessing to Bollywood. Be it his acting shops or the whimsical fashion sense, the actor has an eccentric charm of his own. He made his debut with Band Baaja Baarat in 2010. But did you know it was initially planned with Patiala House starring Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma in the lead? Read on for all the scoop.

As fans know, things now and then were way different for Ranveer. The actor himself revealed that it was a ‘far fetched’ dream to play a lead hero in a Bollywood film. He even spent about 3.5 years struggling to be roped in for a project.

It was then that he got a small role to play in Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma starrer Band Baaja Baarat. Revealing it all in a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh recalled, “I was 21 when I started trying my luck and at 24, it worked out for me in a spectacular fashion. I feel those tales are surely memoir-worthy (laughs). I almost debuted in a small role in Patiala House, and nearly did some small budget films that Anurag sir was directly/indirectly affiliated with. Today, both, Nikkhil sir and Anurag sir are probably as astounded as I am about how things started [for me] and how they have worked out.”

Ranveer Singh initially made a few wrong choices with films like Ladies VS Ricky Bahl, Lootera, amongst others. But the game-changer for him turned out to be the 3 collaborations with Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ever since there has been nothing but blockbusters in the kitty with films like Simmba, Gully Boy.

The actor will be next seen in ’83. The film directed by Kabir Khan will mark the first collaboration of Ranveer with wife Deepika Padukone after marriage. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi in an integral role.

’83 was supposed to be released in April this year but the COVID pandemic spoilt all the plans. The film is now scheduled for a theatrical release in 2021.

