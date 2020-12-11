Kangana Ranaut is always open about her opinions. Be it the ‘Bullywood’ as she calls it or the latest unrest because of the Farmers’ Protest, she won’t hold back. Things got intense when she got into an ugly Twitter war with Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh. But it seems the Manikarnika actress isn’t done yet as she ignites the spark yet again, this time including Priyanka Chopra.

As most fans know, Kangana has always praised Priyanka. Recently, when Fashion turned 12, the actress even hailed PC over being super friendly on the sets and not treating her like a junior. But now, looks like political issues have brought about a change in the opinion.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut targeted Diljit Dosanjh yet again. She asked the Good Newwz actor along with Priyanka Chopra to at least hear the Farmer’s Bill if they really care about the farmers. But what went off-track was when she questioned why they want to be in the good books of the anti-nationalists.

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “प्रिय @diljitdosanjh@priyankachopra अगर सच में किसानों की चिंता है, अगर सच में अपनी माताओं का आदर सम्मान करते हो तो सुन तो लो आख़िर फ़ार्मर्ज़ बिल है क्या! या सिर्फ़ अपनी माताओं, बहनों और किसानों का इस्तेमाल करके देशद्रोहियों कि गुड बुक्स में आना चाहते हो? वाह रे दुनिया वाह”

(Dear Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra – if you really care about the farmers, if you really respect your mothers, at least hear what the Farmer’s Bill is all about! Or is it that you want to use our mothers, sisters and farmers to be in the good books of the anti-nationalists?)

Check out Kangana’s tweet below:

Previously, Diljit Dosanjh had bashed Kangana Ranaut left and right when she termed one of the old women from the protests a theatre artist. It led to a Twitter war between both the stars. Several actors like Mika Singh, Swara Bhasker amongst others joined the battle and backed Diljit.

What do you have to say about Kangana’s latest tweet? Share with us in the comments section below.

