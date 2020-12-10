Christopher Nolan’s Tenet finally released in India last weekend and managed to bring a considerable amount of big city audience back to cinemas. The film took an opening of more than 1 crore and collected 4 crores plus in the weekend.

It’s a known fact that Tenet has veteran Bollywood actress and Akshay Kumar’s mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia playing an important role. The superstar had earlier shared on social media that he is a proud son-in-law.

“Here’s my proud son-in-law moment! #ChristopherNolan pens a heartfelt note to #DimpleKapadia on the eve of their release.Had I been in her place,I wouldn’t have been able to move in awe but having watched her working her magic in #Tenet,I couldn’t be more happy and proud of Ma Heart suit” wrote Akshay Kumar as he shared a picture of Dimple Kapadia along with Christopher Nolan and also a handwritten note by the filmmaker for her.

However, a proud Akshay is sulking now especially because he is the only one in the family who hasn’t met the ace filmmaker. As his wife, author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna recently interviewed Christopher Nolan, Akshay Kumar talked about how he is feeling envious.

Sharing a video clip from the interview with his fans, Akshay Kumar wrote, “First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him…seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk”

Isn’t that hilarious?

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in Bollywood right now. The superstar’s film Laxmii started streaming on Disney + Hotstar last month. And at the same time, his Sooryavanshi is being highly awaited by the trade. Akshay has also completed the shoot of his BellBottom which is scheduled for early 2021 release. Apart from these, the superstar has many films lined up like Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu. He has also reportedly come on board for Jagan Shakti’s next sci-fi film titled Mission Lion.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments section down below.

