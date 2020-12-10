Time and again, legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes in Pakistan make it to the headlines. Back in September, it was reported that the government there had decided to restore them and label them as historic sites saving them from the demolition threat. Now Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has determined the cost of these houses and these are massive amounts. Read on to know more about the same.

For the unversed, the provincial government in Pakistan had decided to buy the houses that belong to the two veteran actors. This move was in order to conserve these historical sites that were in dilapidated condition and had the threat of demolition hanging over them. Both the houses, stand tall in the heart of Peshawar city and are now a national heritage.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar has set the cost of Dilip Kumar’s four Marla house for Rs 80,56,000, while that of Raj Kapoor’s six Marla house for Rs 1,50,00,000 (USD 93,529).

Meanwhile, the archaeology department has now requested the provincial government to allot over 2 crores to them so they can buy these houses that belong to Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor. Both the actor has spent a better part of their in these homes before India and Pakistan were divided back in 1947.

As per reports, the two houses that of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor has faced quite a few demolition threats in the past. There were also reports that the owners of the two wanted to build commercial malls over them as it is a prime locality in Peshawar. But the archaeology department intervened every time, and they wanted to preserve these sites of importance.

The government is planning to convert Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s homes into a museum and open doors for everyone. The idea is to make the world witness Peshawar’s contribution in the world and Bollywood.

