Shikha Talsania is gearing up for the release of her David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan. Another reason why she made it to the news recently was the speculation that Veere De Wedding 2 was on cards. Shikha joined Koimoi for an exclusive conversation and spoke about the same. Read on to know what Talsania has to say about the sequel and also choosing her characters.

Advertisement

Veere Di Wedding that made its way to the Indian big screens in 2018, went on to become a success story. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shikha, Swara Bhaskar, and Sonam Kapoor. It was recently reported that the sequel has been given the go-ahead and the four ladies are all set to reprise their roles. It was also said that they will begin shoot once Kareena delivers her second baby.

Advertisement

Talking to Koimoi, Shikha Talsania opened up on the sequel. While she did not spill any hint, she did tell her fans to stick to their social media front, because any announcement might drop soon. Shikha said, “Well right now the only thing I can tell you is December 25, the only thing I know for sure is that Coolie No 1 is releasing then. After that, I think you should keep your ears really close to our social media handles, and you never know what surprise might pop up.” When probed further, she said, “Well, as I said earlier, keep your ears open, and hopefully there might be an announcement soon.”

Shikha Talsania also spoke about choosing characters and how she is instinctive at it. “I think the only big No I have is that I cannot play one-dimensional characters. It has to fun; something has to connect with me. And it does not have to be just the character, but the project has to, the story has to, the director, the co-stars, there are many different things. I don’t think I have ever really articulated that this is my process is when it comes to choosing parts. I have been very instinctive and well, so far hopefully it has done pretty well for me. And hopefully, it will do so I the future as well,” Talsania said.

Starring Shikha Talsania, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No 1 releases on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi Swears He Has No Kid With Sunny Leone As He Hilariously Trolls The Bihar Student Responsible For His Viral Claim

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube