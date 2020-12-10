In what can be called as a hilarious incident, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone have become a parent to a 20-year-old student, who is studying in Dhanraj Mahto Degree college in Bihar. And now the incident is going viral on social media.

A student named Kundan Kumar has named Emraan and Sunny Leone as their parent in his exam admit card. Reportedly, the student is studying at Dhanraj Mahto Degree college which is affiliated to the Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University.

According to news agency PTI’s report, authorities of the university were baffled when the screenshot of purported admit card has gone viral on social media. While it has been said that the student has committed mischief, the authorities are investigating the matter. Attempts are also being made to track down the student with the help of the Aadhar card number and the mobile number printed on the admit card.

Interestingly, the news has caught the attention of Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who took to Twitter and denied any such relationship with Sunny Leone. He also denied being the father of that student. In a hilarious response to the news, Emraan tweeted, “I swear he ain’t mine.”

I swear he ain’t mine 🙋🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ARpJfqZGLT — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) December 9, 2020

After Emraan’s hilarious but candid confession on Twitter, several fans began to comment on it. One fan wrote, “This is too much. I’m sure now a lot of people are gonna name you their parent. Just for publicity,” while another fan wrote, “Very very funny dude… But we all know it’s just a joke of the day …” Many other users dropped laughing face emojis as well.

While Emraan Hashmi has not been in news through much of 2020, he recently commented about the nepotism debate aftermath Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he is unapologetic about belonging to a film family.

He said to the publication, “I’m all for equal opportunities, which is only fair. But these conversations seem like nepotism only happens in the film industry when it’s not the case. I’m not going to be apologetic if I’m a part of a film family. And if I want someone to carry my legacy forward, I would want my son to do it. Why would I give it to someone else?”

