Sunny Leone has over 41.6 million followers on Instagram and she recently treated them to a sweet pic of her self. Dressed in simple, casual clothes, Sunny is sure to steal your heart with just one look. In the post, the actress revealed that this was her ‘mood’ of the day.

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sitting in bed. The actress is dressed in a grey-and-black striped blouse paired with black ripped jeans. Leaving her shoulder-length hair is simple waves, the actress completed her look with a little makeup.

Sunny Leone captioned her post, “Hi!!! #mood”

Sunny Leone recently shared that she is happy about her hectic schedule. She posted a stunning picture dressed in a sparkly outfit with a beautifully lit background. She captioned it, “Work mode!! Bollywood glamour is back in my life!! Phew!”

Sunny, who recently flew back to Mumbai with her husband and children from Los Angeles, is currently shooting for ‘Koka Kola’ – a horror-comedy.

She is also gearing up for a fictional web series and is all set to shoot for the 13th season of Splitsvilla soon. The actress also has a South film in her kitty. Details of the same are still under wraps.

While her professional plate is full, Sunny Leone is also a doting mother. On daughter Nisha’s 5th birthday, the actress shared a beautiful heart-warming note on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to my sweet angel Nisha Kaur Weber. You were the light in our lives the second we found out you were going to be our baby girl. I can’t believe you are going to be 5! You are smart, thoughtful, loving, caring, always take of your brothers, and most of all our gift from God.”

