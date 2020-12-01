Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda, who has left a lasting impression with her earlier performances, is all set to play the lead in 14 Phere. On Tuesday (December 1), the actress took to social media and shared a video of her mandatory Covid- 19 test before she starts shooting for the film.

Dressed in a yellow ensemble, Kriti obediently obeyed the instruction of the medical personal present. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she wrote, “Because.. safety first.” In

Kriti Kharbanda’s post continued reading, “It’s very important that we keep ourselves safe in order to safeguard the ones around us :) regular testing before the start of #14phere :)”

Directed by Devanshu Singh, 14 Phere is a contemporary social comedy film that will see Kriti Kharbanda romancing Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant had recently announced the beginning of shoot on his verified Instagram account. Sharing a photo with his co-star Kriti, Vikrant wrote, “Embarking on a journey that promises 2x fun, dulha-dulhan are ready to take #14Phere! Along with @kriti.kharbanda, and directed by @deva_stating. A @zeestudiosofficial production. #ShootBegins today! #BackInAction.”

Early last month, the shoot of 14 Phere was halted as Kriti Kharbanda was diagnosed with malaria. The actor took to social media and posted a quirky pic of herself, captioning it, “Hi! This is my malaria wala face. Say hi world:) it’s just visiting, not here to stay coz I need to get back to work. To all those who are worried about me, I’m doing better today and hoping for an even better tomorrow :)”

On the personal front, recently actor Pulkit Samrat opened up about when he and Kriti Kharbanda will tie the knot. He told Bangalore Mirror, “We’ve just been dating for a year and a half now and haven’t discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We’re focussing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream.”

