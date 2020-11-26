Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are a happy couple together. During the lockdown, the duo stayed together and often treated fans with amazing pics and videos. It has been more than a year since they started dating. With time, their bond and relationship have only grown stronger.

As it is wedding season, one would obviously think that several celebs might be planning to tie the knot. When it comes to Kriti and Pulkit, the rumours have been going on for quite some time. However, the actress has now finally revealed if they are getting married or not.

About her wedding plans with Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda said that they have no plan to get married anytime soon. The Karwaan actress told Bangalore Mirror, “We’ve just been dating for a year and a half now and haven’t discussed marriage nor do we plan to do it anytime soon. We’re focussing on our respective careers right now. Marriage is a distant dream.”

A few weeks ago, during the lockdown, Kriti and Pulkit took a trip together. They shared the pics on their social media pages. Fans couldn’t get enough of their PDA and how adorable they look together.

About the relationship with her Pagalpanti co-star and their trip together, Kriti Kharbanda said, “The trip gave us time to know each other better. I feel special to have someone like Pulkit who makes sure I always have a smile on my face. I try my best to do the same for him.”

On December 29, Pulkit Samrat is all set to turn 37. As he made Kriti’s 30th birthday a memorable one, she wants to make sure she matches up to the same.

Meanwhile, the duo recently worked in a web series titled Taish. It also stars Harshvardhan Rane, Jim Sarbh, Zoa Morani and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Up next, she will share screen space with actor Vikrant Massey in director Devanshu Kumar’s 14 Phere.

Aren’t Kriti and Pulkit really adorable together? Do you wish to see them romancing in a film together? Do let us know your views in the comments below.

