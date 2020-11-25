Diego Maradona, Argentinian football legend and winner of the 1986 World Cup, is no more among us. He was 60 and took his last breath today. The reason behind his death is stated to be a heart attack. His lawyer informed that it had been just three weeks since he had surgery on a blood clot in his brain.

He was at home when he took the last breath. Maradona will always be remembered for helping Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, dumping England out of the tournament. Off the pitch, the legendary footballer struggled juggling with alcohol and drug addiction.

According to Clarin.com, “While recovering at home, Maradona suffered a heart attack and passed away shortly afterward.”

“There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious,” the TyC Sports channel reported.

Back in 2009, his statement “I am black or white. I’ll never be gray” garnered huge applause for him.

Take a look at what Bollywood/Cricket celebs are tweeting about him:

“And we lose another legend … 😢 Thank you for making me love a game I never played… and entertaining the world with your magic! Can never forget the video of yours warming up before the big games and tossing the ball around on music! #diegomaradona RIP. 🙏🏼”

And we lose another legend … 😢 Thank you for making me love a game I never played… and entertaining the world with your magic! Can never forget the video of yours warming up before the big games and tossing the ball around on music! #diegomaradona RIP 🙏🏼 — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) November 25, 2020

“Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed.”

“#RIPMaradona legend! #GOAT”

“Such a precious, precious gift…✨”

“A LEGEND IS GONE.

RIP. Thank you. There will never be another like you.

Football legend Diego Maradona passes away.”

“The God of Soccer is no more among us .. RIP #maradona #RestInPeace”

The God of Soccer is no more among us .. RIP #maradona #RestInPeace — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) November 25, 2020

“Long live the legend and his legacy… #RIPMaradona #ForeverGolden”

