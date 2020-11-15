The year 2020 has been a nightmare for everyone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Even Bollywood also held a lowkey Diwali party this year owing to the COVID-19 scare. Now actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have also decided to have a lowkey birthday celebration for their daughter Aaradhya who is turning 9 this month.

Bollywood’s IT couple Aishwarya and Abhishek every year hosted a lavish birthday party for their daughter. They had hosted Disney-themed children’s party in the past. Often a number of star kids including Karan Johar’s twins – Yash and Roohi, Shah Rukh Khan’s son AbRam, Shilpa Shetty’s son, Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya among many others attend Aaradhya’s birthday parties.

However, this year it would be a muted affair. According to mid-day, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have decided that this year Aaradhya’s birthday party would be a muted affair due to coronavirus pandemic. Citing a source, the publication said, “All Bollywood celebrations have been low-key. Aaradhya’s birthday will also be muted. It will not be possible to host a grand event under the current circumstances. While the parents would usually spend days planning her birthday to host Disney-themed parties, celebrations will be restricted to cutting a cake. However, given that the day is special for the family, the parents will aim to make it as special as is possible.”

To recall the Bachchan family had also decided against hosting their annual Diwali party this year. If latest reports are to go by then the family refrained from hosting Diwali party due to the death in the family and the ongoing pandemic. Earlier this year, Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away after a long battle with cancer.

During an interview with Spotboye, Abhishek Bachchan also confirmed that their annual Diwali party this year has been cancelled due to the death in the family. He said, “It’s true. We had a death in the family this year. My sister Shweta’s mother-in-law (Ritu Nanda) passed away. Besides, who hosts parties at a time like this? Civilisation is going through the worst crisis ever. We all need to be as careful as possible. Observing the utmost social distance is the only option we have. And that too is not a guarantee against infection. Diwali parties and other social occasions are for now a distant dream.”

