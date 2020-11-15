Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. The couple celebrated Diwali together this year. However, they haven’t uploaded any photos on social media, some pictures have surfaced on social media handles of their fan clubs. Read the article to know more.

Ranbir and Alia both are known for their flawless acting skills. Ranbir Kapoor’s one of the most critically acclaimed film Rockstar completed nine years recently. Alia Bhatt has also done movies like Highway, Udta Punjab and Gully Boy, proving her acting skills.

In the pictures, Ranbir and Alia both are looking adorable in ethnic outfits. Ranbir wore a red kurta and Alia donned a black Anarkali. In the accessories, Alia rocked traditional earrings and a bindi. The actress kept her make up minimal. Have a look at the pictures here.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will soon be seen sharing screen in Ayan Mukerjee’s Brahmastra. The movie was scheduled to release in December after several delays but has been postponed one more time due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The dubbing of the film has already begun. On Wednesday, the duo was clicked at a dubbing studio in suburban Mumbai. Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a white long-sleeved T-shirt with jeans and a baseball cap. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a black and white outfit. We already showed you the video in one of our previous articles.

Speaking about Diwali celebrations of other celebrities, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival together in London. Anushka Sharma took to social media and gave a sneak peek of the Diwali decorations at her home, and the decorations also included a hand sanitizer this year. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also shared an adorable picture while wishing their fans

How excited are you for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? And What’s your take on the couples Diwali celebration? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite celebrities.

