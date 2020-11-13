It is turning out to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s times at the movies again, and we are all in for it. After an amazing trailer for The White Tigers, Priyanka has just shared the first look of her second Netflix original We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka has embodied the bad*ss queen yet again in the first look and below are all the details you want to know about the same and also do not miss the first looks.

Priyanka Chopra’s second Netflix outing, Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes is touted to be a children film. As per the synopsis, when alien invader kidnaps the superheroes from Earth, the children reunite to bring them back. This very much explains the various first look stills.

Sharing first four glimpses from We Can Be Heroes, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, “Wohooo! It’s finally here! Presenting the first look for – We Can Be Heroes!!!! It’s directed by the incredible Robert Rodriguez, and is coming to Netflix on New Year’s Day!!!” She also shared Pedro Pascal’s look from the movie and added, “A kids classic. Robert pretty much created this genre of movies. I’m so excited about introducing you to the tangled world of my character. More on this coming soon…”

In the glimpses, the first has a fierce Priyanka Chopra Jonas dressed in a white shirt and leather skirt looking at the camera in rage. Her confident frame and the blunt hair cut is adding the necessary edge. The other three stills include Mandalorian fame Pedro Pascal possibly looking like a police agent, Boyd Holbrook as a superhero and YaYa Gosellin leading a team of children.

Catch them all right below:

Alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas, We Can Be Heroes also stars, Christian Slater, YaYa Gosselin, Akira Akbar, Andrew Diaz, Andy Walken, Boyd Holbrook, Hala Finley, Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Lotus Blossom, Lyon Daniels, Nathan Blair, Sung Kang, Vivien Lyra Blair, Adriana Barraza and Christopher McDonald.

Apart from We Can Be Heroes and The White Tigers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also has the much anticipated Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves in her kitty. She will also be seen in Russo Brothers big scale series for Amazon Prime Video titled Citadel.

