Eagle-eyed fans have just noticed that reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has unfollowed her former boyfriend and True’s father Tristan Thompson on Instagram. However, it is unclear whether Khloe recently unfollowed Tristan, or she never followed him back after his cheating scandal.

The latest development comes after Larsa Pippen gave an explosive interview where she spoke about those rumours that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson. She revealed that she had a brief fling with free-agent big man Tristan. It came at a time when just this week, it was revealed that Khloe and Tristan‘s relationship seemed to be progressing on the latest season of KUWTK, wherein, she also addressed the rumours for the first time.

A preview clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released yesterday, wherein Khloe was heard saying, “We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities.” She was referring to the time when she was quarantined for COVID-19.

“But I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’ll be like, ‘Okay, you’re getting a little too touchy,’ and he’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.’”

Khloe’s best friend Malika then responded that Tristan is “still in love with you.” “I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family is like, ‘Are you guys sleeping together or not?’ No, we’re not,” Khloe added. “He’s never said I need an answer, but I almost feel like he needs an answer, as to like, ‘What are we doing?’”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also shared a new Instagram video, where she freaked herself out by changing her eye colour while promoting a collagen creamer. The 36-year-old model used neutral hues on her eyes and lips that made her look refreshing and so naturally pretty. She had used a filter to make her eyes a really light green. Taking a pause from talking about the product, she said, “Wow, these eyes are scary. Scary from every angle,” as she rotated the camera to see if it adjusted the colour at all.

Even fans agreed that the filter made her look pretty frightening.

