2015 film Fantastic Four i.e. reboot to the franchise fared terribly at the box office and critically too, the film was a disaster. Cut to now, the film is once again making noises and this time too, for not-so-good reasons. It’s the actress Kate Mara aka Invisible woman sharing her horrendous experience working on the film.

The actress shared that she had unpleasant memories of working on Fantastic Four. The reason she says is working with male directors. Also, she shared one best thing that happened to her because of doing the film.

Recently, Kate Mara graced the episode of Collider Ladies Night. While revisiting her previous work, she shared, “I had a horrible experience on Fantastic Four. I’ve never talked about it before. I married one of my costars (Jamie Bell), so I don’t regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely.”

“The fact of the matter is that my two horrendous experiences with directors were male directors. Have I not gotten along with a female director? Absolutely. And was it not the greatest work experience? Sure. But there was never a time that I felt, ‘This is happening because I’m a woman’,” Kate Mara added.

“I think that speaking up is something that I think that we all probably learn it over and over again, to follow your instincts and if you’re feeling a certain thing that is uneasy or whatever, there’s a reason for it. But, because it was such a big movie and again, usually, except in this case, when you’re in a big superhero movie they usually do incredibly well, like almost always. So even if it’s challenging, or this or that, or not everything’s perfect, it’s probably good for you to do it. That was sort of what I was being told and also was telling myself. And I don’t regret doing it at all, but do regret not having stood up for myself. I regret that for sure. Because if my daughter ended up acting and was in a situation like that where she felt like she couldn’t speak up – meanwhile, I’m a pretty tough person and I really do advocate for myself. Granted, this was a few years ago and maybe this situation was different, but if I was in that situation today, it just wouldn’t have happened or it just would have been a different environment I think. So again, good learning experience, you know?” she continued emphasizing on the importance of speaking up.

Released in 2015, Fantastic Four was directed by Josh Trank.

