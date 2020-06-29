Fantastic Four Director Josh Trank Reacts On His Social Media Exit Due To Trolling: “Best To Take It In Stride, Though It’s Not Easy”

Fantastic Four director Josh Trank has always been a target of social media trolls. The filmmaker left Twitter and Instagram last week after he was trolled for his latest film Capone. Josh has now returned to Twitter and issued a statement, apologising to the ones he overreacted to. He also cleared his stand and below is what he has to say.

After trolls started targeting Josh Trank last week referring to his latest film Capone, the filmmaker also decided to give them back. One such example is when a user wrote, “How egotistical and pretentious can a director be? Answer: Josh Trank,” Trank replied with “Say it to my face. I’ll knock you the f*ck out.”

Josh Trank, who deleted his Twitter and Instagram later. Now made a return to the micro-blogging app, but just for a moment. The Fantastic Four director wrote, “Just back for a second to apologize for overreacting to a few accounts that trolled me on IG. Over years of being railed on these platforms for my movies and opinions, I’ve responded impulsively, more than once. That’s on me.”

He continued, “Online harassment can be a frustrating experience, especially in a cynical space where the majority of users are cloaked in anonymity. While you feel compelled to respond to personal comments in equal measure, the results are never on your side. Best to take it in stride, though it’s not easy. I think I a LOT of people can relate to this.”

For the unversed, this isn’t the first time Josh Trank is facing social media scrutiny. The filmmaker was lashed out for casting Michael B Jordon as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four. The film also suffered due to the same and was not a successful affair as it was expected to be.

