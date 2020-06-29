MCU’s Infinity saga got an exhilarating end with Avengers: Endgame. In this 2019 film, we saw Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man wielding the infinity gauntlet to kill Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. It was indeed one of the biggest moments in the Marvel universe. The infinity stones are very powerful and ultimately led to Tony Stark’s death.

It has been more than a year since Avengers: Endgame released but there are many questions unanswered. Marvel has announced its Phase 4 films and several series last year. But Endgame is stuck with people for a lot of reasons. One such question a lot of fans looking for an answer is – What happens to all the infinity stones after Captain America places them back?

In Avengers: Infinity War, we saw how much Thanos struggled and fought to get his hands on them. In Avengers: Endgame, the superheroes went back in time to get their hands on the stones. At the end of Endgame, we saw what happens to Captain America, Iron Man, Falcon and others. But what about these powerful stones? Well, DisneyPlus has answered your query. Check out below what they have revealed.

To all the Avengers fans wondering what happened to the infinity stones – Space, Mind, Reality, Power, Time and Soul, here’s your answer. As shared by Disney Plus on their Instagram posts, they all are destroyed. Yes, all of them. How did it happen? No one knows yet. As far as what we have seen in the film, Captain America goes back in time to return them to their original place. Maybe in the upcoming MCU movies, we may find the answer to this.

DisneyPlus captioned the post, “Dropping some powerful INFO on the ♾ Infinity Stones ♾ Swipe for a breakdown of where each one appeared in the MCU!⠀Start streaming @MarvelStudios’ #Avengers: Infinity War today on #DisneyPlus!”

Check it out below:





What do you have to say about the infinity stones being destroyed post Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

