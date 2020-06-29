Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child and the two make an adorable pair. But did you know, back in 2017 when their relationship had hit rock-bottom, Perry contemplated suicide? Revealing the details is Katy herself and below is everything that she has to say.

Back in 2017, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went through a break-up. More to Katy’s dismay, her latest release then, ‘Witness’, did not achieve the milestone as she expected it to. All this resulting in her thinking of ending her life.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Katy Perry while talking about the phase, said, “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic.”

She continued, “I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be. And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed.”

Calling herself “broken”, Katy Perry revealed how her faith helped her stay calm. She said, “Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, “I am grateful, I am grateful!”; even though I am in a sh***y mood.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom started dating back in 2016 and parted ways in 2017. The two came back together after months. Finally, after going a lot of ups and downs, the two announced their engagement in February this year, and also revealed that they are expecting their first child.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!