Fans have been waiting to see a clash between Deadpool and Wolverine. X-Men only left us with a hint of what would happen between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s characters. Sadly, Hugh decided to not play his superhero character anymore after Logan (2017). Well, the duo still keeps us entertained and show us how the clash would’ve looked like.

The star cast of the original “X-Men” film had a virtual meeting on Saturday, and actor Ryan Reynolds crashed the reunion, with a few other stars who had appeared in subsequent sequels of the franchise.

“X-Men” stars Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and P Patrick Stewart had reunited via Zoom as part of Global Citizen: Unite For Our Future benefit concert. “It’s kind of surreal you guys, I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the first aX-Men’ movie,” Hugh Jackman was saying, according to a report in people.com, and suddenly Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds popped on the screen.

Seeing Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman continued: “Ryan, the cast and I were all just reminiscing about the movie that we’re in together.” Then, he tried to cordially get Reynolds out of the picture, saying: “See ya, Ryan.”

But Deadpool is Deadpool. Reynolds, however, was in no mood to budge. Rather, the actor, who joined the franchise in his popular avatar in the 2009 release, “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, told Jackman that he had actually invited a few others from various other films of the franchise.

That was when Sophie Turner and James McAvoy appeared on the screen. “Oh sorry, I actually thought this was a ‘Game Of Thrones’ reunion,” Turner joked and quickly left. Janssen and Berry left next, saying they had a James Bond reunion to attend. Soon, McAvoy claimed he had to attend a “Split” reunion, while Stewart cited “Star Trek.”

Addressing a hapless Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds them said, “Just you and me, Logan. You know what that makes this a reunion for?”

“X-Men Origins Reunite!” declared Liev Schreiber, who plays Sabretooth in the series, to Reynolds’ question after suddenly popping up on the screen for a few seconds and vanishing instantly.

We do wish there is a movie starring them and a good clash between Deadpool and Wolverine!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!