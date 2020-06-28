Avengers: Endgame Trivia #90: This Thor Connection Between Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth & Luke Hemsworth Will Leave You AMAZED!

The best thing about Marvel movies is there are hundreds of interesting facts about them. Last year, MCU treated us with Avengers: Endgame and gave a satisfying end to the infinity saga. With the film, we also bid goodbye to Iron Man and Black Widow. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka Captain America also left the MCU. All these 21 films finally showed us what lies in the fate of our favourite Avengers.

Talking about favourite Avengers, a lot of people love Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. It can be said that his character development and films have only grown better. In Thor: Ragnarok (2017), we saw the funny side of Thor. Also, it was this film that gave us a hint of what destruction lies ahead with Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. But did you know about the Thor connection between Hemsworth brothers?

In our Avengers: Endgame trivia #90 today, we will tell you the Hemsworth brothers’ connection with Thor and MCU. Firstly, a lot of actors had auditioned for the role of God of Thunder. Chris Hemsworth’s younger brother Liam Hemsworth also auditioned to play the God of Thunder. In fact, he got selected for the next round even before Chris. Eventually, the role went to the Extraction actor. Now about Chris’ elder brother Luke Hemsworth. Did you notice his cameo in a Marvel film? Read to know further which film he appeared in.

Chris Hemsworth’s elder brother Luke Hemsworth made a small appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. In the film, when Tom Hiddleston’s Loki disguises himself as Odin, he is watching a play depicting the events of Thor: Dark World ft. his character and Thor’s. The actor in the play who plays God of Thunder is Chris’ elder brother Luke. That’s why the actor resembles the Avengers: Endgame star so much!

Thor: Ragnarok was helmed by Taika Waititi. The director very well knows how to make his films interesting. As it is cited as one of the funniest Marvel films, Taika is all set to helm Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will mark the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and everyone is excited.

This was our Avengers: Endgame trivia for today. We will share more such interesting facts about your favourite MCU films every day!

