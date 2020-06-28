Avengers: Endgame: Russo Brothers Defend Using CGI In The Final Battle Of Captain America, Iron Man & Thanos!

A lot of filmmakers use CGI in their movies to give the desired effect. Avengers: Endgame is a great example of how CGI can be used to its best. The 2019 successful film is directed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. This MCU saga is loved for a lot of reasons, including how careful the makers were about technicality and more.

When it comes to using CGI, one will always talk about the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. During the battle, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, and hundreds of other superheroes came together to fight Thanos. Well, Thanos wasn’t alone, there were hundreds of members from his side too. It looks magnificent on the screen to watch the final battle. But many had an issue that the Russo brothers used CGI to shoot the final battle.

Anthony and Joe Russo have defended the use of CGI in the final battle. In an interaction with Fox 5, Joe Russo said, “You know, CGI makes things more efficient. So, we could make Infinity War and Endgame back-to-back. If we had to make those two movies in that way, they would have been four years apart, easily.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo backed Joe’s statement. He said, “There is a big difference too, because CG has certain strengths, right? Part of the reason why it works so well in Star Wars, in general, is that when you’re dealing with ships and creatures, non-human forms, and machines it does a little better,” He said. “When you’re dealing with the human form, you can see its weaknesses. The virtue of the characters in the Avengers films are that they’re not, you know… Captain America doesn’t fly a spaceship or a fighter jet. You know?”

“If you’re dealing with the human body and that stuff is much more difficult to achieve in visual effects at a visual effects level. You have to use different tools depending on what the action is and what the storytelling is. Because of that, I believe the two are very different from one another and how you approach them,” Anthony further added.

Well, despite all this, there are people who love Avengers: Endgame with their whole heart. Many say the final showdown between Captain America, Iron Man, Thor and Thanos, and his army was one of the best scenes of the film.

