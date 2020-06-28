Stranger Things is one of the most anticipated teenage dramas on Netflix. The show has created a massive buzz amongst the viewers. And so has their cast members. Even Noah Schnapp’s (Will) reel-life dog, Chester, has created headlines. However, one actor that remains constant is Millie Bobby Brown and she’s back to entertain you, yet again!

Amid the on-going pandemic, Millie has been quite active on her social media. She’s been entertaining fans from home and they love the content she comes up with. The Godzilla actress recently showed us her beauty transformation, switching to blonde hair. Fans were more excited when she treated them with the first look of the upcoming film, Enola Holmes.

Millie Bobby Brown last night took to her Instagram to share her summer beauty regime. The actress was a total fun mood, and it was more than visible. She at least took 4-5 retakes of her introduction dialogue. But it turned hilarious how she would mess up, realise and start it all over again. What we loved the most is the fact that she didn’t need to edit it all out. It’s the bloopers that are the most fun, isn’t it? And clearly, Millie just knows it so she decided to treat us with all of it!

Meanwhile, her beauty regime consisted of all of the products from her beauty line. For the unversed, Millie Bobby Brown is the proud owner of ‘Florence By Mills’, her skincare brand. She began with the Dreamy Dew moisturizer and added the eye balm and lip oil to her regime. The last step included spraying a lot of face mist.

The Stranger Things fame actress even ended the video on a super cute, yet fun mode. How? Check it out for yourself below:

