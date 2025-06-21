Millie Bobby Brown is one of Hollywood’s brightest stars. She began her journey as a child actor but transitioned beautifully into leading her own projects with utmost sincerity and dedication. At such a young age, she has achieved a lot.

In addition to acting, she now serves as the executive producer of her projects and has also launched her brand, Florence by Mills, which has been successfully running across the globe. Brown is also married to the love of her life, Jake Bongiovi, and they have been caring for all of their animal babies.

It’s not unknown to us that Millie Bobby Brown is an ardent pet lover. She has been the guardian to several dogs, cats, donkeys, and tortoises. More recently, Brown and her husband welcomed the newest farm baby to their animal family. They named the baby Florence, and no, it’s not related to her fashion and beauty brand.

The Real Story Behind The Name Of Millie Bobby Brown’s New Farm Baby

A few months ago, during an interview with BBC Radio 1, Millie answered a few questions asked by her young fans. One such little fan asked the actress to name her next pet after her and said, “Hi, my name is Florence, and I am 11 years old. I know you love pets so much. I wanted to ask you if you would name the next one after me?” As soon as the actress heard the question, she melted in adoration.

The Stranger Things star quickly responded, “I actually got chills. It’s the cutest thing ever. I will literally do that for you, Florence. The next pet I get, which honestly can be in the next coming days, I mean, we never know with me.” She then suddenly remembered something and further added, “Oh, yes. Good idea. My husband just mouthed. My donkey is pregnant. Betty and Bernard got together and had a great night out, and now she is preggers. The child will be called Florence. There you go.”

Millie Bobby Brown Introduces Her New Farm Baby

Millie didn’t forget her promise to the kid during the BBC interview. When her newest farm baby was born on June 9, 2025, she took to her Instagram stories and shared the news with the world. Although the actress didn’t add details, she revealed the cute farm baby’s name on top of her picture, writing, Florence June Bongiovi.

Even though her brand name is a nod to her grandmother, her recent gesture also means she knows how to keep a promise, and we think it’s her way of keeping her word to that kid she spoke to. On the work front, Millie Bobby Brown is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, Stranger Things Season 5 and Enola Holmes 3.

