Emilia Clarke is one of the most popular actresses in Hollywood. She rose to fame after appearing in the globally acclaimed series Game of Thrones. Although the actress has been involved in many other prestigious projects, like Me Before You and Secret Invasion, she is mainly recognized as Daenerys Targaryen from GoT.

Clarke spent significant time under the spotlight, which also brought consistent scrutiny over her personal life. Over the years, she has sparked several dating and relationship rumors, even though the actress has mostly kept her private life under wraps.

Emilia Clarke reportedly dated Seth MacFarlane between 2012 and 2013 and was linked with Charlie McDowell in 2018. After breaking up with the latter, she was seen with DJ Sebastian ‘Bassi’ Fox in 2014. However, according to ComingSoon.Net, she has presumably been single since parting ways with DJ Fox.

Who Was Emilia Clarke Dating In 2024?

The Me Before You actress sparked romance rumors with DJ Sebastian ‘Bassi’ Fox after they were spotted together in November 2024. However, within four months of the relationship, they parted ways. The rumored ex-couple reportedly realized something wasn’t right, and they should return to being friends.

A close source revealed to The Sun (via GB News), “Emilia and Seb aren’t together anymore. They had a fun time, but something just wasn’t quite right between them.” The source further mentioned that despite the separation, there are “no hard feelings” for each other. The insider then added, “They gave it a good go but, in the end, they realised that perhaps they aren’t the right fit for each other,” and explained that they want to try to stay friends.

Although neither Emilia Clarke nor Fox has ever spoken about it, it seems their breakup left a lot of ‘bruising’. So, now the actress is possibly very much single (or keeping her love life away from the spotlight, who knows?)

Emilia Clarke’s Relationship With Charlie McDowell

Before Sebastian came into her life, Emilia Clarke was famously dating screenwriter Charlie McDowell in 2018, as per Cosmopolitan. The romance rumors sparked when the actress shared a shadowed image on her Instagram handle along with a caption that read, “Well, that was a birthday I won’t be forgetting in a while,” and Charlie posted the same photo on his account as well. However, his caption read, “Happy Birthday, E.”

Later, Clarke even credited Charlie for another beach photo, which proved that they were really dating each other. They were even spotted together walking hand-in-hand back in 2018. However, things didn’t turn out as planned, and the couple parted ways. They spent minimal time together, and by 2019, they had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

For those who don’t know, Charlie McDowell got involved with Lily Collins soon after their breakup, and they tied the knot in 2021. Emilia Clarke stayed single until her brief relationship with DJ Fox.

Emilia Clarke’s Long-Distance Romance With Seth MacFarlane

According to E! Online, Clarke allegedly dated Seth MacFarlane between 2012 and 2013, but the duo parted ways following a long-distance relationship. The actress confirmed dating MacFarlane herself while speaking to the portal about dating in the public eye.

“Well, a con is you have strangers giving you love-life advice like, ‘I’m a big fan of the show, and I’m not sure what you’re doing with that guy,’ which I didn’t react well to,” she shared. “That happened in New York when Seth and I were together. This guy started to give me advice: ‘Can I get a selfie? And by the way…’ Unh-unh, bro.”

Emilia Clarke and Seth McFarlane pic.twitter.com/glXYLcRt0y — Rosie Blackadder (@RosieBlackadder) July 14, 2020

