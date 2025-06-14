Emilia Clarke kicked off her career in 2009 and became one of Hollywood’s most successful and talented actresses despite struggling with medical issues at the peak of her career. Although she is known for leading the globally acclaimed series Game of Thrones, where she played Daenerys Targaryen, she has also appeared in other movies. But GoT gave her the boost she needed to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood.

Clarke is also known for her performance in Me Before You, a romantic drama. However, this article will discuss her most underrated and unknown performances. So, scroll ahead to find all the details about these five underrated movies of her career.

5. Terminator Genisys (2015)

Streaming On : Prime Video, Apple TV+

: Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 26%

26% Director: Alan Taylor

Plot: In Terminator Genisys, Emilia Clarke played Sarah Connor’s role. This one was another installment in James Cameron’s sci-fi film series. The movie explores a fractured timeline and a series of unexpected events that take place when John Connor, the leader of the human resistance, sends Sgt. Kyle Reese back to 1984 to protect Sarah Connor as well as safeguard the future. While Clarke had big shoes to fill as one of the greatest female action characters, she did an admirable job. Before her, Linda Hamilton was a part of the film series. Despite the comparison, Clarke as Sarah Connor was quite relatable and brought new energy and perspective to the character. It’s truly one of her most underrated performances.

4. The Amazing Maurice (2022)

Streaming On: Prime Video, Apple TV+

On: Prime Video, Apple TV+ RT Score: 73%

73% Director: Toby Genkel

Plot: Many might not know, but Emilia Clarke lent her voice as Malicia in The Amazing Maurice. The film is an adaptation of Terry Pratchett’s novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents. The story revolves around how a streetwise cat and a gang of rats create a perfect money making scheme. Through this movie, Clarke proved she is quite capable of being a voice artist. She played the protagonist in the animated film, a fun character who possesses a lot of wit and navigates her plans through her wild antics. This is definitely one of her underrated performances.

3. The Pod Generation (2023)

Streaming On: Prime Video

Prime Video RT Score: 42%

42% Director: Sophie Barthes

Plot: Emilia Clarke has an unmissable charm that makes her the perfect candidate to lead a rom-com. She played Rachel Novy in The Pod Generation. It is one of her underrated works, where she starred alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor, who portrayed Alvy Novy. The storyline revolves around the Novy couple trying to explore parenthood. As the film is set in a distant future, it shows a technology that lets the couple share their pregnancies through detachable wombs or pods. Clarke really stood out with her character and was also appreciated for having great chemistry with Chiwetel.

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

Streaming On: Disney+ Hotstar

On: Disney+ Hotstar RT Score: 69%

69% Director: Ron Howard

Plot: Solo: A Star Wars Story is one of the most underrated Star Wars projects that Disney has made so far. This probably happened because it was released within half a year of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It couldn’t break records at the box office. However, this one was actually a fantastic entry into the franchise. The movie chronicle’s Han Solo’s adventure in the criminal underworld years before the Rebel Alliance and reveals how he meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian. In the film, Emilia Clarke played Qi’ra (a new character was included). Although the backstory is about Han Solo, Qi’ra is one of Han’s closest friends and becomes the primary love interest. However, by the end of the movie, she takes a drastic decision to betray Han and save herself. Emilia Clarke did a fantastic job in the film, yet it’s one of her underrated performances.

1. Last Christmas

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ZEE5

Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, ZEE5 RT Score: 46%

46% Director: Paul Feig

Plot: Last Christmas is quite underrated as a Christmas film and part of Emilia Clarke’s filmography. I have watched it because I am a rom-com girlie, but many might not have. In the movie, Clarke played Kate Andrich, a delusional Christmas store worker trying to make it one day at a time and waiting for some miracle to happen. Kate is an absolute mess in the film, and her chemistry with Henry Golding, who portrayed Tom, is spectacular. The rom-com drama has a beautiful storyline that revolves around how Kate’s life changes after she meets the mysterious Tom. It will tug at your heartstrings, and Clarke’s performance as Kate is really commendable. Despite all the mess, it won’t be hard to love Kate.

These are the five underrated movies from Emilia Clarke’s filmography. Let us know if you have watched any of them. If you haven’t, you definitely need to!

